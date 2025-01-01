Colman Domingo met with Marvel to discuss Kang rumours

Colman Domingo has revealed he met with Marvel executives to discuss the rumours that he'd replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

The Oscar-nominated actor revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he and his team met with Marvel bosses to discover if there was any truth to the rumours that he was the favourite to take over the role of Kang.

"I think there had been conversations of me coming into Marvel in some way," he shared. "So we did follow up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel. So I did do that, and we talked openly about the landscape of Marvel or even the Kang rumours."

However, he insisted there was "never a conversation" about him actually playing Kang because he would prefer to originate a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"I feel like I want a role to be mine, whatever that role is, whatever I develop. Something didn't feel right of me, like, 'Oh, would I replace someone?' No, I want to build something from the ground up that's my own. I feel like that was never a conversation from my point of view," he explained.

"I still don't know if I was discussed, but I just know that I would want to build something up from the ground up."

The Euphoria actor teased that he was still in talks about joining the MCU in a live-action capacity following his voice role in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man TV series.

Majors made his debut as Kang in Loki and was positioned to be the next saga's major villain following 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, he was dropped from the role after being convicted of reckless assault and harassment.

Rather than recasting the character, Marvel bosses overhauled the upcoming story and changed the name of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, which will focus on Robert Downey Jr.'s villain, Doctor Doom.