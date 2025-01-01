Isla Fisher urges fans to unfollow 'monster' Kanye West after antisemitic rant

Isla Fisher has urged fans to unfollow "monster" Kanye West after his recent antisemitic tirade.

The Australian actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to ask fans to unfollow the rapper after he made a series of antisemitic and racist posts on X over the weekend.

In addition to his posts, Kanye, also known as Ye, has removed all products from his Yeezy website and is now only selling one item, a white T-shirt bearing a swastika.

"Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye?" Fisher wrote alongside a screenshot of the shirt. "Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?"

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star concluded, "F**k this monster forever. No Tolerance for this s**t."

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, Kanye promoted his online store with a bizarre ad in which he filmed himself on an iPhone and told viewers to visit his website.

Singer Charlie Puth also took to Instagram this week to plead with the Flashing Lights rapper to stop his antisemitic messages.

"@ye The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous," Puth penned. "Please man, I beg you to stop. You are selling a T-shirt with a Swastika on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you. Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE."

Fisher and Puth's posts follow Friends star David Schwimmer's plea to Elon Musk to remove Kanye from X following his four-day hate spree on the social media platform, writing, "His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."

As part of his rant, Kanye called himself a Nazi, declared he "love(s) Hitler" and claimed his swastika T-shirt was his "greatest performance art piece thus far".

His account on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, has since been deactivated.