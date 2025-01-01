Seth Rogen bluntly confronts end of James Franco friendship

Seth Rogen has addressed the abrupt end of his friendship with James Franco.

The Hollywood stars used to be close and worked on a string of projects together including Pineapple Express in 2008, This Is The End in 2013 and Sausage Party in 2016.

But Rogen, 42, cut ties with Franco, 46, after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against the Spider-Man star in 2018.

Rogen first stated his friendship with Franco was over in a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times where he said he did not intend to work with his co-star again.

Franco addressed this in an interview with Variety last year, saying, "I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over. And not for lack of trying. I've told him how much he's meant to me."

And now, following Franco's public declarations about his respect for Rogen and their past friendship, the Good Fortune actor has brutally snubbed his former friend.

Asked by Esquire in a new cover interview how it felt for the fallout to have been made so public, Rogen bluntly said, "Honestly, I absorb so little media that it really wasn't on my radar."

After working as an acting school teacher in 2018, Franco was accused of misconduct by several students, which the actor denied.

A subsequent lawsuit led to a settlement in February 2021, and it was later revealed the actor paid over $2.2 million (£1.7 million) to resolve the case.