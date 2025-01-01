Priscilla Presley sets the record straight on her split from Elvis

Priscilla Presley has set the record straight on the end of her relationship with music icon Elvis.

The 79-year-old actress was married to the King of Rock and Roll from 1967 until 1973 and welcomed his only child - the late Lisa Marie Presley, who died in 2023 aged 54.

Sofia Coppola released her film, titled Priscilla, two years ago and it chronicled the romance between the star and the late music legend - who died in 1977 aged 42.

And while the film was based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, she says the film failed to depict the end of the relationship accurately.

Priscilla complained to People, "The only thing was the ending. I wasn't really happy about the ending. It didn't end that way, and we ended - Elvis and I ended very lovingly."

The star made her comments to the outlet during a panel at MegaCon Orlando - where she went on to explain she remained close to Elvis after their divorce.

She divulged, "We kept our relationship. We did. He would drop by my home unannounced, and I was going with someone by the way, and he would come unannounced.

"Thank God it was two o'clock in the morning, and I knew who it was, so I quickly tried to get to the door before he rang the doorbell, and of course he came in, we went in the kitchen, we talked for a couple of hours."