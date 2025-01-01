Ally McBeal star Greg Germann files for divorce

Ally McBeal actor Greg Germann has called it quits on his marriage to wife Martha Champlin.

Germann has filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Germann cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as 3 March 2024.

Germann is requesting that spousal support not be given to his ex, an elementary school principal, and their shared home be divided up equally. He is also asking that everything else be treated as separate property.

Germann and Champlin have no children together.

The Houston-born actor is best known for playing Richard Fish, co-owner of law firm Cage & Fish, on the legal series Ally McBeal from 1997 to 2002 - a role that earned him a Screen Actors Guild award. In 1999, Germann and the Ally McBeal cast won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

He later played the role of Dr Thomas Koracick Grey's Anatomy from 2017 to 2023, and more recently appeared in the ABC crime drama series Will Trent.

Germann and Champlin tied the knot in 2013. He was last spotted wearing his wedding ring at the Emmy Awards last year.

Germann was previously married to Friends With Money actor Christine Mourad. The couple share a grown-up son, Asa.