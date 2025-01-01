Arnold Schwarzenegger teases son over The White Lotus nude scene

Arnold Schwarzenegger has teased his son Patrick over a nude scene in The White Lotus.

The action star and politician joked he was unsurprised by son Patrick Schwarzenegger's latest gig - because he had done the same thing in the past himself.

After attending the Los Angeles premiere of season three of HBO's comedy crime series The White Lotus, Arnold, 77, was inspired to post a cheeky message to his socials.

"What a show!" the former Governor of California wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his Patrick, 31.

"I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

Patrick's reaction was understated, with the actor merely writing, "Parents" alongside a pair of facepalming emojis.

Arnold's comments were a reference to his own brush with public nudity: he famously posed naked for a photographer in the 1970s, with the images later published by Spy Magazine in 1992.

The same year, Arnold told Oprah Winfrey he had no reason to feel shame about the photographs or their publication.

"There's no reason for it because there's nothing in there - the nude photograph," he declared.

"Why would I get upset about the nude photograph that I posed for an artist for, for a sculpture? I'm not embarrassed."