Renee Zellweger hits back at Bridget Jones critics

Renee Zellweger has defended the Bridget Jones franchise against critics.

The actress defended the hit franchise against claims it showcases "toxic" sexism, ageism and anti-fat bias, telling The Sun she found her character relatable.

"I don't find it toxic, in my opinion," Renee, 55, told the outlet as she promoted Mad About the Boy - the fourth instalment in the series since 2001's Bridget Jones.

"I love Bridget Jones. I've always loved Bridget Jones, and I love her more with every reunion."

She added she believed Bridget's obsession with her weight was a commentary on broader trends rather than a way to pick on women's weight.

"I never thought there was anything wrong with her," Renee explained. "I'd always thought of it more generally as a representation of how we pick on ourselves about things that are entirely of no consequence - because she's not an overweight person."

Bridget's perceived imperfections were inspiring, Renee said.

"She's cute and there's nothing at all wrong with her or her experiences or where she is," she declared. "It gives everybody permission to be who we are and to feel like, 'Yeah, I don't have to get it right, and I can still be happy, and I can still get the guy, and I can still do well. Even if it looks messy on the outside, I'm still good at what I do. And I'm still apparently cute enough for these handsome men to want to share my life'."