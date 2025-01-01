Prince Harry reveals son's reaction to grandmother's 'landmine walk'

Prince Harry has revealed his son's reaction to grandmother Diana's 'landmine walk'.

The California-based royal has shared how he showed Archie photos taken of Diana during her 1997 trip to Angola.

The father of two had been explaining the purpose of his Invictus Games initiative - an adaptive sporting competition for injured ex-servicepeople, when Archie, five, asked how the injuries were incurred.

"You either shut it down straight away, which I would never do, or you engage in the conversation and you try to explain things," Harry told CTV.

"Archie was asking about landmines, so I was talking about how some of these guys were blown up."

Harry, 40, then realised it was an opportunity to explain how Diana had once visited the African nation, famously walking through a minefield that was still in the process of being cleared.

"Interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider," he recalled.

"That became the outcome of the story for him. He wanted to see videos and photographs of his Grandma Diana out doing her thing for landmines all those years ago."

Diana died aged 36, in August of 1997, seven months after her Angola visit.

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, share Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex, three.