Mandy Moore blasts Amazon for allegedly delivering parcel to in-laws' burned down home

Mandy Moore has called out Amazon executives after a package was allegedly delivered to her in-laws' fire-ravaged home.

The This Is Us actress took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of what appears to be a cardboard box with Amazon labelling placed on the steps of a property destroyed by the California wildfires last month.

In the accompanying caption, Mandy expressed her frustration over the delivery.

"Do better, Amazon," she wrote. "Can we not have better discretion than to leave a package at a residence that no longer exists? This is my mother and father-in-law's home. Smh (shaking my head)."

Mandy did not offer any further comment.

However, Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly issued a statement to People in which he revealed he had already been in contact with the A Walk to Remember star.

"We've reached out to Ms. Moore via Instagram to apologise for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we're better able investigate what happened here," he told the outlet. "For weeks, we've advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires - especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home - that clearly didn't happen here."

In January, Mandy posted several photos to Instagram showing the damage caused by the wildfires to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's home in Altadena.

The 40-year-old explained that their home is "mostly intact" but a music studio belonging to Dawes musician Taylor and his brother Griffin Goldsmith completely burned down.

And on Tuesday, Mandy posted a lengthy update on her account in which she revealed that nearly all of her family's belongings have been destroyed.

"We found out this week that while our house is still standing, because of the proximity to the fires/ burning structures (around us on all sides) the contents of our home are a near total loss. Clothes, furniture, pretty much everything will have to be disposed of...maybe even the walls too," she commented. "We are exceedingly lucky to technically still have the structure of a home. But also... do we still have a home? I think my definition is in flux. The physical space? No. It goes without saying that our sweet brood and our pets are ALL that matters and home is where we are together... but having a sanctuary and safe space to feel settled really goes a long way too."

Mandy and Taylor evacuated during the blazes with their pets and three children - sons Gus, three, Ozzie, two, and baby daughter Lou - and stayed with Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma.