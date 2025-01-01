Selma Blair and Drew Barrymore sniff each other's armpits during bizarre TV chat

Selma Blair and Drew Barrymore sniffed each other's armpits during a recent talk show interview.

Amid a conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, host Drew halted the chat with guests Selma and Valerie Bertinelli to discuss body odour, with the Charlie's Angels star admitting she likes it when a man's T-shirt has a "little bit of a smelly pit".

"It's because you don't smell! So, you like other smells!" Valerie chimed in as Drew lifted her arms so the Cruel Intentions actress could take a whiff.

"Nothing!" Selma declared. "Are we really here right now? I can't believe I did that on air."

Drew, 49, then joked, "I have other issues, but scent isn't one of them," before proceeding to put her face near Selma's armpit.

"Oh no, you will not be happy!" the 52-year-old sighed, before agreeing to lift her arm up.

"Nothing!" exclaimed Drew.

However, Valerie declined to get involved and affirmed: "I'm not raising my arm."

Elsewhere in the interview, Selma opened up about being diagnosed with autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018 and how she recently suffered a relapse.

"I did have a relapse and I didn't, even really want to face that," she explained. "So the first thing I had to do was to find a doctor again because I had stopped seeing doctors because I thought I was fine but then I didn't feel fine it turned out I did have a relapse and so I, I found a doctor that could really listen to me and it was a female doctor and that really helped me (with) just so many different things I wasn't aware of. So, this is just to encourage people to start talking about it."