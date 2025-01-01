Will Smith developing Hitch sequel

Will Smith is reportedly working on a sequel to his 2005 romantic comedy Hitch.

Andy Tennant, the director of the movie, revealed in an interview with Business Insider that he recently found out his leading man was working on a sequel without him.

"I submitted a proposal for a sequel, which was quite fun, but I guess Will is developing a Hitch sequel without me," Tennant said. "I just found out about it three months ago. I had a really good idea for a sequel, and I was talking to an executive at Sony, and he said Will's production company is developing a sequel. Hey, that's Hollywood."

The filmmaker insisted that he "doesn't have anything against" the Independence Day star, even though they haven't spoken since the Hitch press tour 20 years ago.

"And when it was over, my time with Will was over. That was it. And I have never heard from him since," he added.

During the interview, Tennant also claimed that the production was "fraught with peril" and Smith tried to pull out of playing professional date doctor Alex 'Hitch' Hitchens at the last minute.

"Will tried to back out three days before we started shooting. He wanted to shut down and work on it some more. It was madness," he shared.

The Sweet Home Alabama filmmaker also revealed that he and the Men in Black actor clashed during the development process over his "crazy story ideas".

"We had our difficulties," he shared. "The movie I wanted to make and the movie Will wanted to make, neither one of those movies is as good as the movie we made together. It was a battle. (Smith's wife) Jada (Pinkett Smith) was a big help. She kind of seconded some of my instincts. There was a time during prep when I was pushing back on a lot of crazy s**t that was happening."