Will Smith is working on a sequel to Hitch

Will Smith is developing a sequel to 'Hitch'.

The 56-year-old actor played the lead role in the 2005 romantic comedy film and director Andy Tennant revealed that he learnt that the Oscar-winning star is moving forward with a flick that does not involve him behind the camera.

Tennant told Business Insider: "I submitted a proposal for a sequel, which was quite fun, but I guess Will is developing a 'Hitch' sequel without me.

"I just found out about it three months ago. I had a really good idea for a sequel, and I was talking to an executive at Sony, and he said Will's production company is developing a sequel. Hey, that's Hollywood."

The 'Sweet Home Alabama' filmmaker admits that he has not had contact with Will since they finished work on the film but does not "have anything against" the 'Independence Day' star.

Tennant explained: "He hired me to make this movie. It was not an easy job for anybody, but we went around the world with this movie.

"Even in the hard times he'd always say, 'Wait until the junket. We're gonna go around the world with this' – and we did, and it was great. It was the most amazing trip I had ever been on.

"And when it was over, my time with Will was over. That was it. And I have never heard from him since."

The director explained that he had "difficulties" making the movie with Will as they clashed over ideas for the story.

He said: "We had our difficulties.

"The movie I wanted to make and the movie Will wanted to make, neither one of those movies is as good as the movie we made together. It was a battle.

"(Smith's wife) Jada (Pinkett Smith) was a big help. She kind of seconded some of my instincts. There was a time during prep when I was pushing back on a lot of crazy s*** that was happening."

Tennant detailed how he and the 'I Am Legend' star came into conflict over "crazy story ideas".

He recalled: "There was a draft that Will brought in that I was not a fan of. I finally told the studio that I was more afraid of Will making that version of the movie than I was about them firing me.

"Because I knew they were right on the edge of firing me before we even began shooting. And to Will's credit, we didn't go with that draft. I don't think I was ever in anyone's favour."

Tennant continued: "There was a lot of fear doing a big, expensive romantic comedy with Will.

"It was fraught with peril. Will tried to back out three days before we started shooting. He wanted to shut down and work on it some more. It was madness."