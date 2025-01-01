Anthony Mackie didn't read comic books for Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie ignored the comic books in preparation for his role in 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

The 46-year-old actor makes his debut as the titular superhero in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film and explained that he stuck strictly to the script rather than any comic book stories.

Anthony told Collider: "I literally just focused on the script. I mean, these, these stories are so interesting because they don't do the comic books page by page by page.

"They use the comic books as a blueprint or outline. So you can have three or four different comic books in one movie. So I stayed away from the comic books and just utilised the script and the story and the background that we've created of Sam Wilson to develop him into the Captain America he is in the movie."

The '8 Mile' actor explained that he feels a huge responsibility to children of all races in the part of Captain America.

Mackie said: "I think just anyone taking up the mantle of Captain America, there's a huge responsibility that comes along with that. And my responsibility is not just to Black kids. It's very important for Latino kids to look up and see a Black Captain America. It's very important for white kids to look up and see a Black Captain America.

"When I was a kid, one of my favourite superheroes was Superman. And I'd never been to the planet Superman was from. I never, you know, could be a white dude.

"But watching him, the integrity of the character made me want to put a sheet around my neck and fly around the house."

He continued: "So it's about what's inside you. It's about the idea of, when you see it, and you aspire to it, it's the beauty of humanity that answers that question, not the symbol or the emblem and what you want to put on it."

Anthony stars alongside Harrison Ford - who plays Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross/Red Hulk - in the blockbuster and was surprised by the Hollywood legend's relaxed attitude on set.

He said: "Man, I'll tell you, Harrison was kind of amazing. Like, I was blown away by how he came to set and just had fun and chilled out, laughed, and joked. He always hung out with the crew and didn't separate himself over in some VIP area.

"He was really just down to Earth, and really nice, cracking jokes. I was just surprised.

"There's nothing better you can ask for than Harrison Ford just showing up and supporting the team for the whole shoot. It was great."