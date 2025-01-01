Scarlett Johansson speaks out after AI video of her denouncing Kanye West goes viral

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out after she was included in an AI video of celebrities denouncing Kanye West.

The Marvel star has spoken out about the dangers of artificial intelligence after she and several other Jewish celebrities appeared in a fake video opposing the controversial rapper.

In the video, an AI-generated version of Scarlett appeared on screen wearing a T-shirt with a hand with its middle finger outstretched and a Star of David, the symbol of Judaism, in the middle. Kanye's name was printed under the hand.

The video also features deepfake versions of stars including Mila Kunis, Jack Black, Mark Zuckerberg, Lenny Kravitz, Drake, Steven Spielberg and Jerry Seinfeld.

The fake video ends with an AI-generated Adam Sandler flipping off the camera to the sound of the Jewish folk song Hava Nagila.

Scarlett has now addressed the video in a statement to People, condemning "the misuse of A.I."

"It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction," the Black Widow actress wrote.

"I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind," she continued. "But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it."

Scarlett concluded, "We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

The video comes after Kanye, also known as Ye, sold a T-shirt bearing a swastika on his Yeezy web store. He also shared a series of antisemitic posts on X over the weekend and referred to himself as a Nazi.

Both his website and his X account have since been deactivated.