Michael B. Jordan vows to work with Jonathan Majors following assault scandal

Michael B. Jordan has vowed to work with Jonathan Majors again following his assault conviction.

The Hollywood stars won praise for their roles in Creed III, a blockbuster smash in 2023.

Controversy engulfed Majors, 35, later that year, however, when he was arrested for assault and faced allegations of domestic violence involving a then-girlfriend - and he was ultimately convicted of assault and harassment that December.

In a cover interview for GQ released on Wednesday, Jordan, 38, admitted it was a "tough situation" to see his former co-star face his trial, but added, "But he's doing great, just got engaged."

The Black Panther star added of Majors, "I'm proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and (his) handling (of) it. I'm glad he's good. That's my boy."

Asked directly if he would work with Majors again, Jordan confidently replied, "Yes. Yes."

Following his arrest in March 2023, Majors saw a significant impact on his career - first being swiftly dropped as a recruitment ambassador for the United States Army.

He was later dropped by both his management company and public relations firm and was axed from Marvel after landing a recurring role as Avenger's villain Kang the Conqueror in a string of film projects.

The troubled star began dating actress Meagan Good in May 2023, and they became engaged in November last year.