Millie Bobby Brown shares her struggle to make friends

Millie Bobby Brown has shared that she struggles to make friends due to her life in the spotlight.

The 20-year-old actress was just 12 when she was propelled to international fame as super-powered Eleven in the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things in 2016.

Finding fame before her teenage years has meant Brown missed out on several formative experiences - including attending school - and she says her ability to make friends has been stunted.

Opening up to Vanity Fair, the TV star confessed, "I don't have many friends, because of who I am.

"I didn't go to school, so I don't have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships. I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things. But I'm working through them."

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown shared an insight into her marriage to Jake Bongiovi - the 22-year-old son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi, 62.

After swapping vows in a ceremony last year, the Stranger Things said of marriage, "Loving someone and being in love are two different things.

"I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I've ever loved and been in love with... If we're not fully invested, then what's the point? We have to be, and we always have been."

She added that she and Bongiovi laid out their cards before they decided to walk down the aisle, explaining, "We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want...

"It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."