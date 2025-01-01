Wendy Williams pleads for her freedom

Wendy Williams is pleading to be released from her guardianship.

The former talk show host opened up about her stay in a New York facility in a new documentary titled TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, available on Tubi.

In the film, she reveals she's only been outside twice in the past month.

"I am not allowed to go out. In the last 30 days I went out twice," she claimed, adding that each time was for dental appointments.

The interview between Williams and TMZ's founder, Harvey Levin, was conducted over the phone. Since the ex-TV star cannot have visitors, she was filmed from the pavement below her fifth-storey window.

Williams, whose health has been scrutinised since she left her daytime talk show in 2021, has been under the control of a court-appointed guardian for the past three years.

The Wendy Williams Show star also claimed she had asked her guardian for an iPad to call her my family and friends.

"What is the problem with me calling and talking to friends of mine?" she asked. "They're not allowed to come in here."

Describing how she's been "isolated" over the past year, Williams shared: "I eat lunch and dinner in my bedroom. I don't eat out there with the people that live here just 'cause it's so goddam depressing."

"This system has failed from top to bottom. I want my freedom back."