Cash Warren moves into bachelor pad amid divorce from Jessica Alba

Cash Warren has moved into his new home in Los Angeles, after he and his estranged wife Jessica Alba officially filed for divorce.

The film producer was spotted unpacking two cars full of his personal belongings at his new bachelor pad, assisted by bellhops, according to TMZ.

His new home is the lavish Ten Thousand building - dubbed "the hottest apartment building in LA" by Los Angeles Magazine. The 40-storey building is popular with Hollywood personalities and was once home to Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari.

The building offers residents a lavish lifestyle with a bar, valet service, one-acre private park, lap pool, and on-call doctor service.

Warren and Alba met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and married in May 2008. It remains unclear what brought the longtime couple to the decision to part ways, but Warren has talked previously about his jealousy causing problems in the marriage.

According to court documents, both parties filed for divorce on 7 February, and both listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, which was dated 27 December 2024.

Both Alba and Warren are asking for joint legal and physical custody of their three children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13; and son Hayes, seven.