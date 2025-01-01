Teddi Mellencamp diagnosed with multiple brain tumours

Teddi Mellencamp is to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with multiple brain tumours.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a statement to Instagram on Wednesday in which she shared that she had been suffering from "severe and debilitating headaches" for several weeks.

"Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she wrote. "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today - the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Teddi went on to express her gratitude to her "children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health".

"Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey," the 43-year-old added.

Elsewhere, Teddi uploaded a video showing a friend shaving her head while she sat in a hospital bed.

"I didn't have this look on my bucket list," she joked.

And in a separate message on her Instagram Stories, Teddi revealed the words of wisdom her father John Mellencamp had given her that day.

"As my dad said this am, 'God only gives hard stuff to those of us who can handle it.' It's a hard day but I have faith and amazing surgeons and know everything will be ok," the TV personality insisted.

Teddi, who filed for divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave last November, has not yet offered further updates on her condition.

Previously, the podcast host underwent surgery to remove stage 2 melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2022.