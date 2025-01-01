Khloé Kardashian 'punched' Lamar Odom after finding him using drugs again

Khloé Kardashian "punched" Lamar Odom "in the face" after learning he was using drugs again after his near-fatal overdose.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the reality TV star was filmed having an emotional reunion with her ex-husband so that she could return some of his belongings.

Amid the conversation, Lamar claimed he "didn't even take cocaine" to the Nevada brothel on the day of his October 2015 overdose, to which Khloé reminded the retired basketball star of the support she provided him as he recovered in hospital.

"Are you okay? You have no idea what happened that day, thank God. But I do," she said. "I was (there) through it all. I remember everything. I didn't leave you for four months. I got (a) staph infection 'cause I lived in a hospital."

Khloé and Lamar wed in 2009 after knowing each other for a month. The Good American co-founder halted divorce proceedings after the sportsman suffered the health crisis, with the union finally being dissolved in 2016.

And Lamar, 45, revealed that he "always" reflects on what caused the relationship to end.

"And I know why... because how I did drugs (again) after (the coma)," he said, claiming he wasn't sure the "person that went through the coma" was "even thinking".

However, Khloé insisted she had very clear memories of what led to their breakup.

"But you had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer to get what you needed to get. To send security away. To do what you needed to do for me to find out," the 40-year-old continued. "And then for me to punch you in the face... 'cause I punched you in the face and I shattered everything in that house."

"I don't remember that," he replied.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lamar argued he's a "changed man" and noted that he felt as if "100 pounds has been let off myself" following his conversation with Khloé.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur admitted she was "relieved" even though the conversation was "awkward".

"I feel proud of myself," she declared in a confessional. "I feel like this is a part of my shedding process while I am preparing to get into my fourth decade of life."

Later, Khloé moved on with NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children. She is currently single.