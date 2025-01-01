Shonda Rhimes resigns from Kennedy Center after Donald Trump elected chairman

Shonda Rhimes has resigned as treasurer of the Kennedy Center following U.S. President Donald Trump's takeover of the board.

On Wednesday, the American leader announced on his social media site Truth Social that he had been "unanimously" elected as the chairman of the national centre for performing arts based in Washington, D.C.

"It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!" he wrote.

The news came after Trump ousted several members of the board who had been appointed by former U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as the organisation's longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter.

In response, Rhimes issued a statement in which she confirmed her resignation.

"I can confirm that as of today, Shonda has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center," a representative declared.

And while the Grey's Anatomy creator didn't comment further, she posted a screenshot of the announcement on her Instagram page and added a quote from President John F. Kennedy.

"If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him," she cited from the late politician, who served as U.S. president from 1961 until his assassination in 1963.

In addition, soprano Renée Fleming announced she would depart her role as the venue's artistic adviser and singer-songwriter Ben Folds resigned as artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra, which is overseen by the Kennedy Center.

On Monday, Trump appointed special missions envoy Richard Grenell as interim executive director of the Kennedy Center. In the announcement, the President criticised the centre's current slate of programming.

"Ric shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center. NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA - ONLY THE BEST. RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!" the 78-year-old added.

The Kennedy Center's website is currently down due to "scheduled maintenance".