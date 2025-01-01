Hilaria Baldwin reveals Alec Baldwin is 'always asking' to have more kids

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed that Alec Baldwin is "always asking" to have more kids.

The couple, who have seven children together, have opened up about whether or not they plan to have more children.

Speaking to People in a new cover story, Hilaria, 41, said of her husband, "He's always asking me for more kids."

"Don't judge me," Alec, 66, told the outlet.

The Beetlejuice actor and yoga instructor Hilaria - who have been married since June 2012 - have seven children together, Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo and María Lucía, four, and Ilaria, two.

Alec also has daughter Ireland, 29, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.

In the interview, the It's Complicated star insisted, "I don't really want one," but confessed that "every now and then, when the baby gets older and grows up to be about 2, I look at (Hilaria) and I go, 'Time to have another.'"

"They're so cute," Hilaria admitted, "But my body's really tired."

Elsewhere in the interview, the couple said that while they could be doing other things, their children remain their priority.

"I always joke with her and say, 'You know where I should be right now, don't you? We should be on (David) Geffen's yacht, drinking a cappuccino and reading a book, and having dinner with (Steven) Spielberg or whatever,' " Alec told the outlet.

Hilaria added, "Instead we're changing diapers!"

Alec then noted that he wouldn't have it any other way, saying, "This is my reality. I wouldn't change anything."