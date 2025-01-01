Hilary Duff raises funds for Holocaust survivors with anti-Kanye West t-shirts

Hilary Duff is helping to raise funds for Holocaust survivors by selling t-shirts that are hitting out at Kanye West.

This week, the American rapper known also as Ye sparked global outrage when he took to social media to praise Hitler and the Nazis and then attempted to sell a t-shirt with a swastika symbol on it via his Yeezy website - before his sales site was shut down.

Now Duff and her husband Matthew Koma are making a difference by selling t-shirts adorned with the slogan "F*** Ye" - with proceeds going to help survivors of the Holocaust.

Koma shared his t-shirt design this week, writing via Instagram, "Hey I can make a shirt too - link in bio, all proceeds to The Blue Card Holocaust survivor charity."

His design shows a simple white t-shirt with the un-censored wording of his design written boldly across the front in black letters.

The Blue Card charity strives to aid survivors of the Holocaust who live in the USA that live below the federal poverty line with statistics revealing many such survivors are so elderly and infirm that they struggle to leave their home.

While Koma has declared all proceeds of his t-shirt will go to the charity, TMZ reports he has vowed to match donations dollar for dollar to boost the money going to the charity even further.

Masha Pearl, Executive Director of The Blue Card, told the outlet, "We are so grateful to Matthew Koma and to Hilary Duff for quickly springing into action and realising this is not ok and they have to do something, utilising fashion to get the word out there.

"They learned about the Blue Card on their own and basically reached out and, at this point, had quickly created the t-shirt and had been spreading this on social media, both Matthew and Hilary, which we were extremely, extremely pleased about."

The F**k Ye t-shirts are available to pre-order via shop.wbleague.com and retail at $20 (£16).