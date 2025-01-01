Gwyneth Paltrow shares secret Valentine's tradition

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her romantic Valentine's Day tradition, which she enjoys every year.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning star has been married to Hollywood producer Brad Falchuk since 2018 and they have a cute annual tradition to mark the day of love.

Opening up via her Goop newsletter, Paltrow revealed, "Brad and I have an annual Valentine's tradition, which is that we invite some of our favourite couples over and the men make Jessica Seinfeld's Chicken Parmesan."

The actress went on to deem the annual event a calendar highlight - making it a better meal than Thanksgiving or Christmas and a day off for her when it comes to being chef.

She gushed, "It's always my favourite dinner of the year - the recipe is perfect. I would say generally, meals in our house fall under my domain, so it does feel like a real present when Brad takes over and shoos me completely out of the kitchen, reminding me that small actions can feel so meaningful and magnanimous."

The Shakespeare in Love star also had tips for singletons facing Valentine's Day alone.

She said, "If you don't have a partner, it's a great moment to pause and do something nurturing for yourself, to tap into the February 14 idea of taking a moment to invest in a deeply special relationship: the one with yourself."

She continued, "I remember a few Valentine's Days on my own when I would cook for myself, perhaps following Judith Jones's cookbook (and philosophy) The Pleasures of Cooking for One, have a glass of wine, and invite a deeper conversation with myself to emerge.

"Those evenings always left me with the same truth: The closer I get to myself, the better my life feels, the more comfortable I am inside myself and in my interactions with others."