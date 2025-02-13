Legally Blonde prequel casts its Elle Woods

Lexi Minetree has been cast as Elle Woods in the 'Legally Blonde' prequel series.

The role of the sorority-girl-turned lawyer was initially played by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, and the Hollywood star told Lexi on Thursday (13.02.25) that she will be starring in the title role of the upcoming Amazon series 'Elle'.

She said: "Your audition tape was amazing, and as we talked about we had to make a really hard decision the other day and we wanted to tell you in person because you just worked really hard.

"We just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore, because you got the part. You're Elle Woods".

Prior to landing the coveted role, Lexi had studied theatre at the University of Southern California and appeared in the TV movie 'The Parademic Who Stalked Me' as well as an episode of 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' in 2024.

The starlet burst into tears upon learning the news that she had landed the part in the upcoming series, and said: "Wait, I want to call my mom!"

Reese spoke to Lexi's mom Anne, and she was in disbelief that 'The Morning Show' star was on the phone to her.

She said: "When I saw her tape, I was like 'Are we the same person? This is so weird!'"

'Legally Blonde' started life as a 2001 novel by Amanda Brown and follows party girl Elle as she follows her boyfriend to Harvard Law School when he breaks up with her to attend the prestigious establishment, and she cracks a murder trial in the process.

It was quickly adapted into a film and became a sleeper hit for MGM.

Reese reprised the role in 2004 for the sequel 'Legally Blonde: Red White, and Blonde', and direct-to-video movie 'Legally Blondes' starring former Disney Channel actress Rebecca and Camilla Rosso in 2009.

A musical adaptation opened on Broadway in 2007 with former 'Wicked' actress Laura Bell Bundy in the main role, and when she left, MTV headed up a reality TV show called 'The Search For Elle Woods', where Bailey Hanks won the part.