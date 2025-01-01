Ariana Grande, Demi Moore win top prizes at Dorian Film Awards

Ariana Grande and Demi Moore have won the top acting gongs at the Dorian Film Awards.

In the acting categories, which are not divided by gender, Moore followed up her Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins with a lead performance victory. She saw off competition from Mikey Madison for Anora and Adrien Brody for The Brutalist.

Moore also received the organisation's Career Achievement Award for Timeless Star.

Grande won the Supporting Actor Award for her work in Wicked, beating Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain and Margaret Qualley for The Substance.

The Substance was the big film winner on the night, taking home five awards, including Best Film and Campiest Flick.

The Dorian Film Awards, selected by GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, have been awarded annually since 2010.

The highlight list of winners is below.

Best Film: The Substance

LGBTQ Film of the Year: I Saw the TV Glow

Director of the Year: Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Film Performance of the Year: Demi Moore, The Substance

Supporting Film Performance of the Year: Ariana Grande, Wicked

Screenplay of the Year: Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

LGBTQ Screenplay of the Year: Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow

Non-English Language Film of the Year: I'm Still Here

LGBTQ Non-English Film of the Year: Emilia Pérez

Unsung Film of the Year: Problemista

Unsung LGBTQ Film of the Year: The People's Joker