Reese Witherspoon introduces new Elle Woods for Legally Blonde prequel series

Reese Witherspoon has revealed Lexi Minetree will play Elle Woods in an upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series.

Last year, the Oscar-winning actress - who originated the role of the Harvard Law School student in the 2001 movie - confirmed that a spin-off was in the works at Amazon Prime Video.

Following an extensive casting call for the show, to be titled Elle, Reese took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video showing her announcing the news to Lexi.

"Your audition tape was amazing, as we talked about," she began, as a clip of Lexi recreating Elle's iconic Harvard submission video played. "We had to make a really hard decision the other day and we wanted to tell you in person because you just worked really hard."

After taking a long pause, Reese exclaimed, "We just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore because you got the part. You're Elle Woods!"

The 48-year-old then hugged the young actress, before gushing over how similar they sound.

"When I saw her tape, I was like, 'Are we the same person?'" she quipped.

Lexi then pumped her fist, yelled, "ME!" - evoking a similar move by Elle in the original feature.

In the caption, Reese hinted at the exhaustive process to find the 24-year-old.

"Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods! After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lexi promised Reese she would deliver as a young version of Elle.

"Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU to @reesewitherspoon for handing me down Elle Woods. I already love her so so much, I promise she's in good hands," she added in her own Instagram post. "P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that."

Reese will serve as executive producer on the TV series via her Hello Sunshine banner, while Laura Kittrell will be the showrunner. Elle is due to begin shooting in March.

Meanwhile, a third film in the Legally Blonde series is still in development, with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor having signed on to write the script back in 2020. A potential release date for the movie has not yet been announced.