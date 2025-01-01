Anya Taylor-Joy reflects on meeting husband Malcolm McRae for the first time

Anya Taylor-Joy has reflected on meeting her husband Malcolm McRae for the first time.

The 28-year-old actress has revealed details of her love story with the 30-year-old musician, who she quietly tied the knot with in April 2022.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Anya shared that she feels "so lucky" to be with her husband.

"I love him so much," she told host Drew. "Oh yeah, I'm so lucky."

The Queen's Gambit star then went on to describe their first meeting.

"We met in a music studio... We're born on the same day. So that was the first thing he ever said to me," the actress recalled. "He was like, 'When's your birthday?' And I was like, 'April 16th.' He's like, 'I knew it.' I was like (gasps), 'Oh no.' He's the absolute greatest."

The Witch star then told the talk show host that Malcolm encourages her to "grow".

"My dad once told me when I was a kid that you're not looking for another half to make you whole, that you are whole," she explained. "And if you're lucky enough, you meet another whole. And then you become, like, a greater sum of your parts."

The actress continued, "I just feel like I am encouraged to grow in the most unexpected and beautiful ways because he provides a soil that's, like, really nutritious and safe."

Anya then sweetly added that her husband was "the best".

The couple secretly tied the knot in New Orleans in 2022 and then had a second wedding in Venice, Italy in October 2023.