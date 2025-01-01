Issa Rae scraps Kennedy Center appearance after Donald Trump's takeover

Issa Rae has scrapped her Kennedy Center appearance after Donald Trump's takeover.

Earlier this week, President Trump announced that he had been elected chairman of the national centre for performing arts based in Washington, D.C.

The news came just days after he ousted a number of board members appointed by former U.S. President Joe Biden, including the organisation's longtime president, Deborah F. Rutter.

In light of Trump's new role, several artists have distanced themselves from the centre and cancelled upcoming appearances.

Actress, comedian and writer Issa took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that her upcoming event at the Kennedy Center, An Evening With Issa Rae, had been cancelled.

"Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue," the Insecure star wrote.

Information about the show, which was set to take place in March, has been removed from the Kennedy Center's website.

Earlier this week, renowned soprano Reneé Fleming resigned from her role as artistic adviser to the centre.

While she did not mention the American leader by name in her statement, she praised the centre's ousted chairman, David M. Rubenstein, and said that "out of respect, I think it right to depart as well."

In addition, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes resigned as treasurer of the Kennedy Center board and singer-songwriter Ben Folds stepped down from his role as an adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra, which is overseen by the centre.