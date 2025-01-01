Robert Pattinson to film The Batman sequel at end of the year

Robert Pattinson will finally start filming the sequel to The Batman towards the end of 2025.

At the world premiere of his new movie Mickey 17 on Thursday, the Twilight actor revealed to Deadline that he hasn't started filming the superhero sequel, in which he will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/The Batman.

When asked when production will get underway, he replied, "I think (at the) end of the year... it's a while (away)."

Addressing the delays between the 2022 original and the 2027 follow-up, he added, "Everything feels so long ago because of COVID just erased three years."

While he shared vague details about the shooting schedule, the British actor refused to divulge anything about the plot to reporters on the red carpet in London.

"I know what it's about but I can't tell anyone, but it's like, it's very cool. It's very exciting," he told Variety.

The sequel, currently titled The Batman Part II, will once again be directed by Matt Reeves. In addition to Pattinson, returning cast members include Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City police lieutenant Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as criminal Oz Cobb/The Penguin.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January, Reeves explained why the release date was pushed back to October 2027.

"Because we're still finishing the script and there have been so many things going on. This next year is about getting into production and getting the movie going," he said.

Pattinson's new movie, Mickey 17, will be released in cinemas on 7 March.