Maya Hawke reveals producer once told her she 'looked prettier' with her mouth shut

Maya Hawke has revealed that a producer once told her she "looked prettier" with her mouth shut.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 26-year-old Stranger Things star recalled a bad experience she had on set.

"A director told me - actually, I think it was a producer, but they were in cahoots - told me I looked prettier with my mouth closed and that I should close my mouth after I speak more often," Maya revealed.

"I do often let my mouth hang open depending on what character I'm playing, because I feel like jaw tension and mouth tension is so important to express what kind of person you are."

The actress and musician went on to admit that the incident left her feeling "really upset".

"Where you leave that, I think, is really important," she told podcast host Josh Horowitz. "And I was really upset about being told that I should close my mouth more to look prettier, because I was playing a character that was distinctly unself-conscious."

Maya added that she was simply being authentic to her character, who "didn't care about looking pretty", so she felt "annoyed" by the feedback as "it was clearly just a desire of the aesthetic of the thing".

When asked if she spoke out about the comment at the time, the Asteroid City actress quipped, "I mean, you've talked to me for 30 minutes. What do you think?"

Maya is best known for starring as Robin Buckley in Netflix's Stranger Things. She has also appeared in films including Do Revenge, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Maestro.