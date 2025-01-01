Pete Davidson hopes ex-fiancée Ariana Grande wins the Oscar

Pete Davidson hopes his former fiancée Ariana Grande wins an Oscar this year.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian, who had a brief whirlwind romance with the pop star in 2018, has no hard feelings against his ex and will be rooting for her to take home the Oscar for her portrayal of Glinda in the movie musical Wicked on 2 March.

"When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we're not in the same circles, it's all love," he told Page Six. "I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold."

He added, "I've had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it's ended it's been cool."

The 31-year-old began dating the Into You hitmaker in May 2018 and they got engaged a few weeks later. Shortly after their five-month relationship came to end that October, she released the single Thank U, Next in which she expressed her gratitude towards him.

After the split, The King of Staten Island actor embarked on a string of relationships with fellow stars, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

Davidson admitted to the publication that he became frustrated about his love life overshadowing his work.

"It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly. Everyone is dating everyone and it's Hollywood. Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy (Chalamet), Barry (Keoghan)," he said, citing actors who have dated other celebrities. "But because I'm ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell."

He continued, "It's embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating."

His most recent relationship with Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline ended last summer and he's sworn off dating for the past six months so he can prioritise his wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Grande is now in a relationship with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.