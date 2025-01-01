Lily Collins delights fans with baby selfie on Valentine's Day

Lily Collins has thrilled her fans by sharing an adorable photo of her baby girl on Valentine's Day.

The 35-year-old Emily In Paris star surprised fans at the end of January when she announced that she had welcomed a daughter, named Tove Jane McDowell, with her husband.

To commemorate Valentine's Day two weeks later, the Netflix star shared a snap of herself with Tove and husband, the director Charlie McDowell, 41, and their dog all snuggled up together.

Uploading the family portrait to Instagram, the actress wrote, "I truly can't imagine feeling more love. Valentine's Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter..."

Collins and McDowell announced the arrival of their first child via Instagram soon after she wrapped working in London's West End with a snap of Tove alongside a statement that read, "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again."

The reveal sparked a vicious backlash from toxic corners of social media who attempted to blast the couple for starting their family with the help of others.

McDowell himself was among those defending the TV star when he clapped back to state, "Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are overjoyed and very grateful.

"In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby - it's ok to not be an expert on surrogacy. It's ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It's ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume.

"And it's ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people's lives. That's all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper."