Meghan Markle shares loved-up snap with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her husband, Prince Harry, in a gushing social media post.

The 43-year-old American actress thrilled fans when she took to Instagram to commemorate Valentine's Day with a romantic snap with her husband.

The black-and-white image showed Markle, 43, and Harry, 40, locking lips while sitting at a dining table in an outdoor garden.

In an accompanying message, the Suits icon wrote, "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families."

She went on, "Beyond proud of my husband and what he's created."

Declaring her love for her husband, Markle concluded, "My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins."

Her romantic post comes after the couple were targeted by cruel social media trolls who tried to insinuate the couple are set for divorce.

The couple, who have been under near constant bombardment since their 2018 marriage, have this week been in Vancouver, Canada, for the 2025 Invictus Games - a sporting initiative devised by Harry to support military veterans injured during service.

Markle had been snapped at the side of the Prince during the course of the sporting celebrations - with her social media update revealing she had left him at the games to return to California to care for their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.