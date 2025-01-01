Brian Cox staunchly defends Kevin Spacey

Brian Cox has come out swinging to defend Kevin Spacey following the cancellation of his career.

The 78-year-old Scottish actor starred alongside Spacey, 65, in the 1994 Disney film Iron Will where they formed a close bond.

Spacey's career was torpedoed in 2017 when a number of men stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct - allegations the actor himself denied and he has been cleared in court of some allegations.

Speaking to The i Paper, Cox vehemently defended his former co-star, declaring, "Kevin is an old friend of mine.

"All right, Kevin did certain things... He also did a lot of extraordinary work. And I find that really petty, and I just don't like it. It's sneaky and petty and not right."

While Spacey was accused of abuse by younger men both in the acting profession and those who worked in theatres, Cox argued, "Not everybody is abusive. I've never found Kevin Spacey abusive.

"He was misguided, certainly, in terms of his sexuality, but that's to do with him coming to terms with his own sexuality and how he's dealt with that, and the dilemma that it's caused in his life."

The Succession star went on to slam those who have been calling for Spacey's career to be cancelled.

He raged, "We've got to an age now where people are going, 'Oh, that's bad, he's out, boom, he's cancelled'. What do you mean 'cancelled'? How dare you cancel anybody?"