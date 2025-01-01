Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni refuse mediation

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have refused the district court's mediation attempt as It Ends With Us battle rages on.

The warring duo's respective legal teams filed a joint letter in New York stating that they would like to be exempt from the mediation program.

In the letter obtained by Page Six, the parties stated they "agreed that settlement discussions would be premature" during a conference held at the end of January.

Lively and Baldoni's legal counsels revealed in the filing that they had then discussed the matter further on 7 February and agreed that a mediation was deemed "inappropriate for this case".

The lawyers argued in the letter that there was "good cause" for their respective parties to be exempt before noting that Lively plans to file an "amended complaint imminently".

The Judge granted the motion for exemption from mediation.

It's unclear when exactly Lively plans to file her amended complaint.

Lively is currently suing her former It Ends With Us co-star for alleged sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and lost wages.

Baldoni has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the couple's publicist, Leslie Sloane, for defamation and extortion in response to their accusations.