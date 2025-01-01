Rosalia joins cast of Euphoria

Rosalia is set to appear in the hit TV show Euphoria.

The Grammy Award-winning Spanish star is the latest celebrity to join the cast for the third season of HBO's psychological drama.

Filming for the much-delayed season finally got underway this week with series regulars and breakout stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi all returning.

The upcoming season will leapfrog in time and see the gang now out of high school - with singer Rosalia joining the line-up.

"If there's anything that excites me as much as finding a good melody or a good lyric, it's becoming a better performer every day," she said in a statement to Deadline.

"Euphoria has been my favourite series of the last few years and I couldn't be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much and contributing my 'granito de arena' to bring Sam's (Levinson, series creator) vision to reality.

"I can't wait to share what we're doing!"

An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, the first two series of Euphoria follow the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, played by Zendaya, a drug addict fresh from rehab with no plans to stay clean.