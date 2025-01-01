Jodie Turner-Smith would support daughter if she chose acting career

Jodie Turner-Smith would support her daughter if she wanted to pursue an acting career.

The Queen & Slim star, who shares four-year-old Juno with Dawson's Creek actor Joshua Jackson, wouldn't stand in her child's way if she wanted to chase her acting dreams, however, she would prefer her to wait until she's older.

"I would support my daughter if she went into acting, if that's what she wanted to do. I don't necessarily want her to do it as a child," the actress told Harper's Bazaar. "Children have to be protected, and you have to go to greater lengths to protect children if you're going to expose them to this industry as they're still developing."

The 38-year-old added that she also wants to shield Juno from all the feedback celebrities receive online, especially as she would be treated more critically as a "nepo baby".

"You also have to consider the internet and the whole weight of the world coming and telling you they don't like you. Or they're telling you that they like you, which isn't always good either," she continued. "I want to protect her from that as much as I can, but I'm not going to stand in the way of anything she wants to do."

However, Turner-Smith also acknowledged that Juno will have a head-start with her acting career as the child of two screen stars.

"My daughter is a nepo baby. If she's offered a role, it'd be much better than her auditioning," she stated. "I also recognise that she is privileged, so she might have opportunities that other people don't have - but I've worked really f**king hard for my daughter to be a nepo baby, so I'm not mad at that."

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after four years of marriage in October 2023. In December 2024, she filed court documents requesting spousal and child support while they work out their divorce.