Jennifer Lopez filmed 11 musical numbers in 17 days for Kiss of the Spider Woman

Jennifer Lopez filmed 11 musical numbers within just 17 days for her new film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

In the musical drama, Lopez plays classic screen actress Ingrid Luna and her characters Aurora and Spider Woman, which are all figments of the imagination of Molina (Tonatiuh), who is serving time in an Argentine prison.

During an interview with Collider, writer-director Bill Condon and producer Greg Yolen revealed that Lopez pulled off a new musical number almost every day on set due budgetary constraints.

"We had this very short window in which we could capture all of Jennifer's material, and really, with anyone other than Jennifer Lopez, I don't think we would have been able to capture all of her scenes," Yolen praised. "I think we shot everything with her in the film in 17 days.

"Jennifer was doing a new musical number every single day and coming in and nailing it... You can't really just say, 'Oh, we'll pick that up tomorrow.' We really had to hit our marks, quite literally, and she really did."

The Dreamgirls director was equally complimentary, insisting that "no else on Earth could have done" all three parts and 11 musical numbers in 17 days like the actress, singer and dancer.

"Music and dance is a huge part of it, but that does not at all diminish the performance she gave," he continued. "It's an unbelievably delicate thing she pulled off because she's acting in the style of a 1950s movie, but never, ever, ever mocking it or making fun of it. She's making it real. I don't know anybody else who could have done it."

Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. It does not yet have a release date.