Bachelorette Katie Thurston reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Bachelor Nation alum Katie Thurston has breast cancer.

The 34-year-old - who was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor and the star of The Bachelorette's 17th season - announced her diagnosis in a "life update" on 15 February.

She thanked her fiancé, comedian Jeff Arcuri, for his support and stated that she is "ready to fight this".

In the emotional Instagram post, the TV star shared two photos of herself smiling and a lengthy caption, which began, "Life update: I have breast cancer."

"Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentine's Day celebrations. I felt envious if I'm being honest," she continued. "Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment."

Thurston was diagnosed with cancer two weeks prior to the post, she revealed, writing that she had "experienced a range of emotions" during the period since.

"Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength," she wrote. "Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn't."