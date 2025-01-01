Full Metal Jacket star Kevyn Major Howard dead at 69

Kevyn Major Howard has passed away at age 69.

The actor, who played Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick's critically acclaimed Full Metal Jacket, was surrounded by friends and family when he passed, TMZ reported.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but the actor had been in a Las Vegas hospital for weeks with respiratory problems.

His death was announced on his Instagram page.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Kevyn Major Howard has passed away. He is survived by his phenomenal wife, Tiffanie, daughter Kayla, sister Kim, and brother Kelsey. He leaves a beautiful legacy of patriotism, vision, and respect."

Howard was born in 1956 in Montreal and moved to Los Angeles as a young man in the 1970s.

He soon landed his first major film role in The Serial, starring Martin Moll and Tuesday Weld.

Howard also appeared with Charles Bronson in Death Wish II and Clint Eastwood in Sudden Impact.

Kubrick's hit Vietnam War pic gave Howard his most prominent role. Rafterman "was a character Kevyn loved, as did his loyal fans", according to his Instagram tribute.

The movie, also starring Mathew Modine, Billy Baldwin and Lee Ermey, was released in 1987 and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Howard later became a leading headshot photographer, nicknamed the King of the Hollywood Headshot.