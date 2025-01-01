Jacob Elordi dubs dramatic weightloss 'a calming experience'

Jacob Elordi reveals the drastic weightloss he endured for his role in the new prisoner-of-war drama The Narrow Road to the Deep North was made bearable by support from the rest of the cast.

"It was a very calming experience to do it with all the lads," the Australian actor shared at the Berlin Film Festival.

"There was something quite profound that happened in that it wasn't a complete torture," he said, putting that down in part to the fact that it brought him and his co-stars closer together.

"You kind of reach a level of love that goes beyond what you're used to, because everything gets stripped away and you come down to the bare bones of, 'Is my mate OK? Am I OK? How can I help? Do you want a jellybean?'"

Elordi stars as the young medical officer Dorrigo Evans in the TV series adaptation of the 2014 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Richard Flanagan.

The epic Australian drama, set after World War II, spans several periods in Evans' life, including an affair with his uncle's wife in 1940, his time in a Japanese POW camp in 1943 and his later success as a surgeon in 1989.

Elordi is best known for his roles in The Kissing Booth, Euphoria and Saltburn.