Laverne Cox 'really happy' she won't be on red carpet this awards season

Laverne Cox has admitted she's "really happy" not to be covering the red carpet this awards season.

The actress announced in early January that she was stepping down as E!'s red-carpet correspondent after three years with the network.

In a recent chat with Interview Magazine, the Orange Is the New Black star admitted that she was happy to miss out on this year's awards season.

"I'm really happy I'm not on the red carpet," Laverne said. "I had fun being the host of E!'s red carpet for three years, but it was so much work."

She continued, "I would try to watch every movie, at least one episode of every TV show, and read previous interviews so I wouldn't repeat questions."

While she's glad she won't be returning to the red carpet as a reporter, Laverne told the publication she's proud of the work she did.

"I think we elevated the conversation," the star shared. "And the ratings were through the roof, which is a wonderful thing for business."

Laverne announced she was stepping down from the role in an Instagram post, writing, "With an incredible amount of gratitude I've decided not to return as host of #LiveFromE's red carpet coverage. I'm so incredibly proud of the work we did over my three-year tenure."

The actress can currently be seen in Prime Video's comedy series Clean Slate, which was executive produced by the late TV icon Norman Lear.