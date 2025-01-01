Rachel Brosnahan hopes she can make Lois Lane predecessors 'proud' with Superman

Rachel Brosnahan hopes she can make her Lois Lane predecessors "proud" with her take on the character in Superman.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star follows in the footsteps of Teri Hatcher, Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth and Amy Adams by playing the Daily Planet journalist and love interest of Clark Kent/Superman in the upcoming superhero movie.

During an interview with Extra, Brosnahan admitted she felt a sense of duty and responsibility in taking over the iconic DC character.

"I hate to even make this comparison, but I have a theatre background and it's not unlike Shakespeare where these iconic roles get taken on over and over and over again by new actors and they get made their own," she shared. "So I feel like I'm standing on the shoulders of giants in this part and hopefully can make them proud and all the fans proud."

The actress shared that she was in "total disbelief" when writer-director James Gunn called her to tell her she'd got the part and the news didn't truly sink in until she started filming.

"I think it took me quite a while to process, maybe not until we actually got on set and started shooting," she added.

In Superman, Brosnahan stars alongside David Corenswet as the titular superhero as well as Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

The film, which is the first outing in Gunn's revamped DC Universe (DCU), will be released in cinemas on 11 July.