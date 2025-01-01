Leo Woodall launches bid to play James Bond

Leo Woodall has declared his interest in playing iconic film character James Bond.

The long-running spy franchise has seen various actors take on the role - from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig.

Fans of the 007 series are anxiously waiting to find out who will take over the role after Craig's version of the character was killed off in 2021's No Time To Die.

Now 28-year-old White Lotus star Woodall has expressed his interest in taking on the mantle - after a string of other stars were attached to the role, from Idris Elba to Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Asked by Variety if he would like to be cast as James Bond, the star gushed, "Every British actor's getting that! That call hasn't come yet."

He went on to admit, "Yeah, I'd do Bond. I'd love to do something like that. It doesn't need to be saving the world, but I want to beat up some bad guys, you know?"

Discussing his current film project, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Woodall confessed he was terrified of messing up his role.

He said, "They just put the faith in me and Renée (Zellweger). Obviously, they didn't have to worry about her ... but I thought, 'What if ...?'

"Because it's one of those things that you can be lucky with and you can be unlucky, and luckily we ... I mean, she's so easy to get along with, and she's so generous and fun and cool. So it was easy for us to have what was needed for those two parts."