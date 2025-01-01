Kristin Davis reflects on biggest Sex and the City fear

Kristin Davis has been peeling back secrets from Sex and the City - sharing what she was scared of doing on camera.

The 59-year-old actress is famous to millions around the world for her role as Charlotte York in the iconic HBO comedy-drama.

Via her podcast, Are You A Charlotte?, Davis has been sharing secrets from the set of the show which aired from 1998 until 2004 and currently lives on through the continuation series And Just Like That...

While the content of the original show was celebrated for tackling racy topics, Davis has explained that she and co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall feared their careers would be over if they showed their nipples on camera.

She said, "We were scared about showing our nipples on the show. We were like, 'Oh my god. They want us to show our nipples.'

"We were so worried about it. Right? Like, would we be shunned? Would we be, you know, cast out ... by the film world or whatever, which is kind of insane to think about."

She went on, "Look at how people present themselves now. It's totally normal to have almost everyone on a red carpet in a sheer dress where, potentially, their nipples are showing."

The TV star then quipped, "Like, this never would have happened back in the olden days."