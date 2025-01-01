Conclave is surprise Best Film winner at 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

- NEWS
Conclave was a surprise Best Film winner at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday.
The papal thriller, starring Ralph Fiennes, beat award season favourites The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez to take home the night's top prize.
Conclave won three other awards, including Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay for Peter Straughan and Best Editing.
That wasn't the only surprise during the ceremony. Anora star Mikey Madison was visibly stunned when she was named Best Actress and admitted she hadn't prepared an acceptance speech because she didn't expect to need one.
Earlier in the night, she lost the EE Rising Star Award, the only category voted for by the public, to Alien: Romulus and Industry star David Jonsson.
The Brutalist also won four awards, including Best Actor for this year's favourite Adrien Brody, Best Director for Brady Corbet and Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.
Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña continued her awards season success by collecting Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez. The star gave a passionate and emotional speech and dedicated her award to her trans nephew in the press room backstage.
Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. His director and co-star Jesse Eisenberg accepted the award on his behalf and also took home his own BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay.
Other double winners included Dune: Part Two, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Wicked and Emilia Pérez.
Elsewhere during the ceremony, Warwick Davis was presented with the BAFTA Fellowship honour by his Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, while his collaborators Mark Hamill, Ron Howard and George Lucas sent in video tributes.
Meanwhile, Take That performed their hit Greatest Day, which appears in Anora, and Jeff Goldblum played piano during the In Memoriam segment.
The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards were hosted by David Tennant at London's Royal Festival Hall.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Film: Conclave
Outstanding British Film: Conclave
Leading Actor: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Leading Actress: Mikey Madison - Anora
Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Rising Star Award (voted for by public): David Jonsson
Director: Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Original Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan - Conclave
Original Score: Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
Children's & Family Film: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Animated Film: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Pérez
Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Rich Peppiatt- Kneecap
Casting: Sean Baker and Samantha Quan - Anora
Cinematography: Lol Crawley - The Brutalist
Production Design: Wicked
Costume Design: Wicked
Make Up & Hair: The Substance
Editing: Conclave
Special Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two
Sound: Dune: Part Two
British Short Animation: Wander to Wonder
British Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors
Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema: MediCinema
BAFTA Fellowship: Warwick Davis.