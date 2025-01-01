Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard pays tribute to Karla Sofia Gascón at BAFTAs

Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard has shown his support for lead star Karla Sofia Gascón at the 2025 BAFTAs.

The musical film has been engulfed in controversy sparked by Gascón after past racist and homophobic tweets resurfaced last month.

The Spanish star has dropped out of the awards circuit as the scandal around her past comments risked overshadowing the work of everyone else involved.

But on Sunday night, Audiard showered praise on his lead star as he picked up the Best Film Not in the English Language award for the musical at the 2025 BAFTAs.

In his acceptance speech, the 72-year-old Frenchman said, "I would like to thank all the wonderful artists who brought this film to life and who are here with us tonight.

"My dear Zoe, my dear Selena, Giorgini, Paul, Juliet, Camille, Clement, Julia and your team, but also you, my dear Karla Sofia, that I kiss."

He added, "I'm deeply proud of what we achieved together. Long live Emilia Pérez!"

Zoe Saldaña also mentioned Gascón as she reeled off her co-stars' names when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as Rita Mora Castro.

Following an emotional speech, she told reporters backstage that she was dedicating her award to her trans nephew Eli.

"I'm dedicating all of these awards and the film Emilia Pérez to my nephew, Eli. He is the reason - they are the reason - I signed up to do this film in the first place," she said. "So as the proud aunt of a trans life, I will always stand with my community of trans people."