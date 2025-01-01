Elon Musk responds to reports he has fathered his 13th child

Elon Musk has broken his silence a day after Ashley St Clair claimed she gave birth to his baby five months ago.

Musk responded to a post on X that suggested the conservative influencer and author had plotted for five years to have his child.

"Whoa," Musk wrote on X, which he owns, in response to a post that claimed, "Ashley St Clair plotted for half a decade to ensnare Elon Musk."

St Clair then replied herself, blasting the richest man alive for responding publicly to "smears".

"Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?" she wrote minutes later.

St Clair alleged on Friday that she and Musk share a five-month-old child, the New York Post reported.

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," Brian Glicklich, the author's rep, wrote in an X post.

"We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Musk already has 12 children with three other women.