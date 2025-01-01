David Harbour dating model after split from Lily Allen

David Harbour is dating an aspiring model following his separation from Lily Allen.

Just a month after Allen confirmed the split, her ex has reportedly moved on with a younger woman.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Harbour is dating 27-year-old Ellie Fallon.

The Stranger Things star is thought to have known Fallon for several months. The outlet claims that it was she who accompanied him on his recent trip to India, where he was spotted by fans with a "mystery woman".

The outlet further reports that Allen is aware of the romance and is "very upset" after seeing provocative pictures of Ellie smoking one of Harbour's favourite brands of cigar.

Fallon is believed to have met the Stranger Things star in the US city of Atlanta, where he has been living for a year to film the fifth and final series of the hit TV show.

Allen and Harbour were married for five years before rumours of his infidelity began to circulate. Insiders claimed Allen had caught Harbour cheating after discovering him on the dating app Raya.

Allen confirmed their split on her Miss Me? Podcast.

Harbour attended the Critics Choice Awards in LA last Friday night. It was his first appearance since his split from Allen became public.